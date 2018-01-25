Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Arthur and Gerard Deulofeu

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly face competition from Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain for Gremio midfielder Arthur, while Napoli are said to be ready to end their interest in Gerard Deulofeu.

Ernesto Valverde's side still want to bring Arthur to the Camp Nou, despite spending heavily in the last two transfer windows by bringing in Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina.

However, Monaco and PSG are both working on a deal for the 21-year-old Brazilian, according to Sport (h/t Football Espana).

Any Barcelona move for Arthur may have to wait until the summer, as explained by football journalist Rafael Hernandez:

Monaco and PSG may be set for disappointment as Arthur wants to join Barcelona, according to Lluis Miguelsanz and Joaquim Piera at Sport.

Arthur has been likened to former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez, and the 38-year-old has said he will be a big hit at Camp Nou if he joins the club, per Selecao Brasileira:

The midfielder was photographed in a Barcelona shirt in December along with club officials, and when asked about the incident, he said "all players dream of playing for Barcelona," per Sport.

The Brazilian appears keen on a move to Barcelona and seems a good fit for the club. However, he does have a €50 million release clause, and Gremio vice-president Odorico Roman has said the club will not sell for less, per Goal's Jamie Smith.

While Barcelona look favourites to sign Arthur, should another club activate his release clause, the decision would then be down to the player as to whether he wants a move elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Deulofeu's hopes of a return to Serie A have received a blow as Napoli are set to sign Ajax winger Amin Younes instead, according to Sport.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Deulofeu would prefer a move back to AC Milan, where he spent last season on loan from Everton, but that looks unlikely for financial reasons. Roma are another possibility, "but there are no signs that a move is imminent."

Barcelona wanted €20 million for Deulofeu from AC Milan, and the winger even told players he wanted to return, per Matteo Bonetti at beIN Sports:

However, Milan spent heavily in the summer bringing in a host of players, including Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu, but the Rossoneri have had a poor season and are down in seventh place in Serie A.

Deulofeu, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour under Valverde, who has said he has to "fight and work to change his situation," per Marca.

The winger has made just five La Liga starts for Barcelona and does not appear to have done enough to convince Valverde of his worth. The club may well be open to offers for the 23-year-old, but there does not appear to be too much serious interest in Deulofeu this winter.