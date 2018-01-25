Report: Neymar Free to Leave for Real Madrid If PSG Win Champions League

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Neymar will reportedly be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid in the summer if he helps the club win the UEFA Champions League this season.

According to Goal's Bruno Andrade, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi "has promised" to allow the forward to fulfil his ambition of playing for Real should that happen.

Neymar is said to have recently told "those closest to him that he dreams of returning to Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu."

Per sports journalist Mootaz Chehade, Neymar had a trial with Los Blancos in his youth but was not snapped up:

According to Andrade, he also held talks with Real President Florentino Perez in 2013, prior to his move to Barcelona, and still hopes to play for the Spanish giants.

For Madrid's part, they believe he would be the perfect candidate to serve as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar has thrived since moving to Paris last summer, contributing 24 goals and 16 assists in 23 matches in all competitions.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has not been shy about praising the Brazilian, per Indy Football:

If PSG are prepared to let him go to Real, it would add an extra layer of narrative to the sides' Champions League round-of-16 tie given the holders would sabotage their chances of landing Neymar should they progress at the Ligue 1 club's expense.

On the other hand, it could offer an unlikely consolation should PSG knock them out.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson believes Neymar isn't likely to get his wish, though:

After spending €222 million (£200 million) to prise him away from Barcelona and securing him on a deal until 2022, it would be an enormous surprise for PSG to let him leave after just one season, even if they do fulfil their ambition of European glory.

There is no release or buyout clause in his contract that can be met to bypass negotiating with the Parisians, and it's difficult to imagine they would be willing to let him go.