Multimillion Dollar Bet Placed on Eagles in Super Bowl 52, MGM Says

MGM's sportsbooks in Las Vegas accepted a "multimillion dollar" bet on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's David Purdum.

Specifics regarding the wager, such as the exact worth of the ticket, have not been disclosed.

The Eagles opened as six-point underdogs to the New England Patriots for Feb. 4's game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but they're now listed at plus-4.5 or plus-5.0 at most spots following a surge of wagers on the NFC champions.

"Obviously, we're pretty heavy Eagles now," Jay Rood, MGM's vice president of race and sports, told Purdum.

As far as the money line is concerned, New England is fluctuating between minus-200 (bet $200 to win $100) and minus-205 to win outright. The Eagles, meanwhile, are down to around plus-175 (bet $100 to win $175) after opening at plus-193.

The Patriots and Eagles are both 12-6 against the spread this season.

