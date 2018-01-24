Aly Raisman Thanks Judge, Prosecutors and More in Larry Nassar Case

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday, per the Associated Press, and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman thanked a number of people involved throughout the process in a Twitter message:

The AP noted "150-plus women and girls described molestations" by Nassar during his sentencing hearings this week, and Raisman thanked them for their "courage, strength and leadership."

She also thanked law enforcement, the prosecutors, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina—who issued the sentence—and the gymnastics community for their support while pointing out "we need an independent investigation to figure out exactly how this disaster happened. Thinking otherwise is dangerous to the future generation. Today was an important victory but there is still work to be done."

Nassar is already serving a 60-year prison sentence on child pornography charges, and CBS News shared Judge Aquilina issuing the new verdict Wednesday:

Eric Levenson of CNN noted "a total of 156 victims spoke, recounting similar stories of how they went to Nassar to receive treatment for sports injuries only to be sexually assaulted and told it was a form of treatment."

According to Levenson, many of the victims criticized USA Gymnastics, Michigan State and the U.S. Olympic Committee for not properly responding when they spoke up about Nassar's abuse.

In the wake of the hearings, USA Gymnastics ended its association with Karolyi Ranch—where much of the abuse happened—while three members of the board resigned, per Levenson. Coach John Geddert, who had a close relationship with Nassar and was criticized for enabling the abuse, was also suspended.

Levenson also cited a statement from U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun, which called for the rest of the USA Gymnastics board to resign.

As for Raisman, she has been a prominent voice leading up to and throughout the hearings. As can be seen in her statement, she is still calling and pushing for further action after Nassar's sentencing.

Eren Orbey of the New Yorker described Raisman as someone who "has emerged as the spearhead of this communal movement, applauding the statements of fellow-survivors and calling for independent investigations into governing athletic organizations that she claims are 'rotting from the inside.'"