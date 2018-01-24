Al Holcomb Reportedly Hired as Cardinals Defensive Coordinator

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly set to hire Panthers linebacker coach Al Holcomb as their next defensive coordinator, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Holcomb spent the past season working under new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, who was the Panthers defensive coordinator in 2017.

Holcomb has been the Panthers linebackers coach since 2013 after coming over from the New York Giants. He worked alongside Wilks for four seasons, then a defensive backs coach, before the latter was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017 following the departure of Sean McDermott.

During his time in Carolina, Holcomb has helped develop one of the top linebacking corps in the NFL. Luke Kuechly has been to five straight Pro Bowls, while Thomas Davis has been to two in that stretch. Shaq Thompson has also developed into a quality player under the coach's watch.

There is a lot to work with at the position in Arizona, with All-Pro Chandler Jones as well as Karlos Dansby, Deone Bucannon and Haason Reddick. Pro Bowlers Budda Baker and Patrick Peterson also helped the Cardinals rank sixth in the NFL in yards allowed last year.

Unfortunately, the squad as a whole has been middling in the past couple of years, combining for just a 15-16-1 record after going to the NFC Championship Game in 2015.

Wilks and Holcomb will hope to get more production out of the talented group in 2018 and beyond.