NBA Rising Stars 2018 USA vs. World Rosters Revealed

NBA Rising Stars 2018 USA vs. World Rosters RevealedJanuary 24, 2018
The United States and World rosters were announced for the Rising Stars contest to be held during the All-Star festivities on Saturday, Feb. 17.
According to NBA TV, the teams will be as such:
United States
Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers
Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers
Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Kris Dunn, Chicago Bulls
Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks
Dennis Smith Jr, Dallas Mavericks
John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
World
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings
Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies
Lauri Markkanen, Chicavo Bulls
Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
Frank Ntilikina, New York Knicks
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Embiid, 23, is among the highlights on the two rosters, which feature the top first- and second-year players in the NBA. He was also voted to the All-Star team as a starter in the Eastern Conference and is averaging 23.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game this season.
Embiid hasn't in back-to-backs this season, however, making it possible he won't play in the Rising Stars game (or won't play significant minutes if he does make an appearance). Sixers head coach Brett Brown did say on Wednesday that Embiid could be playing back-to-backs soon, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic, so it's possible the dynamic center will appear in both contests.
If he does, he'll be joined by teammates Simmons and Saric. Simmons, 21, remains the frontrunner to be the NBA's Rookie of the Year this season, averaging 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. Saric, a finalist for Rookie of the Year last year alongside Embiid and the winner of the award, Brogdon, is posting 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Players like Utah's Mitchell and Boston's Tatum, meanwhile, are nipping at Simmons' heels in the chase to be named Rookie of the Year. Mitchell has emerged as Utah's top scoring option by posting 19.2 points per game. Tatum's polish on both ends of the court, meanwhile, has made him a key player for the East-leading Celtics, as he's third on the team in scoring (13.5 PPG) and leads them in three-point shooting (44.9 percent).
The Lakers, like the Sixers, also feature a trio of players in the contest. Ingram has taken a major step forward in his sophomore season. He is averaging 15.5 points per game. Kuzma has been the team's leading scorer (and best rookie to this point) while notching 16.7 points per game. The much-hyped Ball is contributing 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.
Finally there's Markkanen, who wasn't expected to be one of the top rookies in the 2017-18 season but has been solid for the young Bulls. He's posting 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.
In a talented and deep 2017 draft class, Markkanen's early production has been a pleasant surprise.
