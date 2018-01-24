NBA Rising Stars 2018 USA vs. World Rosters Revealed

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The United States and World rosters were announced for the Rising Stars contest to be held during the All-Star festivities on Saturday, Feb. 17.

According to NBA TV, the teams will be as such:

United States

Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Kris Dunn, Chicago Bulls

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Dennis Smith Jr, Dallas Mavericks

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

World

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

Lauri Markkanen, Chicavo Bulls

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Frank Ntilikina, New York Knicks

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Embiid, 23, is among the highlights on the two rosters, which feature the top first- and second-year players in the NBA. He was also voted to the All-Star team as a starter in the Eastern Conference and is averaging 23.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

Embiid hasn't in back-to-backs this season, however, making it possible he won't play in the Rising Stars game (or won't play significant minutes if he does make an appearance). Sixers head coach Brett Brown did say on Wednesday that Embiid could be playing back-to-backs soon, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic, so it's possible the dynamic center will appear in both contests.

If he does, he'll be joined by teammates Simmons and Saric. Simmons, 21, remains the frontrunner to be the NBA's Rookie of the Year this season, averaging 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. Saric, a finalist for Rookie of the Year last year alongside Embiid and the winner of the award, Brogdon, is posting 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Players like Utah's Mitchell and Boston's Tatum, meanwhile, are nipping at Simmons' heels in the chase to be named Rookie of the Year. Mitchell has emerged as Utah's top scoring option by posting 19.2 points per game. Tatum's polish on both ends of the court, meanwhile, has made him a key player for the East-leading Celtics, as he's third on the team in scoring (13.5 PPG) and leads them in three-point shooting (44.9 percent).

The Lakers, like the Sixers, also feature a trio of players in the contest. Ingram has taken a major step forward in his sophomore season. He is averaging 15.5 points per game. Kuzma has been the team's leading scorer (and best rookie to this point) while notching 16.7 points per game. The much-hyped Ball is contributing 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

Finally there's Markkanen, who wasn't expected to be one of the top rookies in the 2017-18 season but has been solid for the young Bulls. He's posting 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

In a talented and deep 2017 draft class, Markkanen's early production has been a pleasant surprise.