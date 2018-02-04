Pink Super Bowl National Anthem 2018 Prop Odds and Predictions

John Salangsang/Associated Press

Before the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots meet on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium, Pink will kick off Super Bowl LII with a rendition of the national anthem.

The NFL announced Pink would be performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in January, marking her first appearance at the Super Bowl in her career. The three-time Grammy winner will help set the musical stage for Justin Timberlake's halftime show.

As part of all the pageantry around the Super Bowl, fans have the ability to make prop bets on how Pink's performance of the national anthem will go.

With hours before she takes the stage in Minneapolis, here are the latest odds and predictions for what to expect.

How Long Will It Take Pink to Sing the National Anthem?

Over 2 Minutes (-200)

Under 2 Minutes (+150)

The easiest way to determine how long it will take a singer to finish the national anthem is by focusing on the final two lines.

Last year, for instance, Luke Bryan was on pace to finish in under two minutes until he held on to the word "brave" in the final line that pushed his total time to two minutes, four seconds.

It's impossible for bettors to know going into the Super Bowl how Pink will perform the song, but recent history does point to her breaking the two-minute mark. Renee Fleming at Super Bowl 48 was the last person to finish in under two minutes (one minute, 54 seconds).

Using that information, smart money is on Pink going over two minutes when she steps up to sing.

Prediction: Over

Will Pink Wear an Eagles Shirt or Hat While Singing?

Yes (+170)

No (-250)

The Eagles' appearance in the Super Bowl has opened the door for Pink to show off her NFL fandom to the world.

She was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and didn't hide her excitement when the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game:

There's nothing preventing Pink from wearing Eagles attire as she sings the national anthem. This is a rare opportunity for a fan to be performing during the Super Bowl when their favorite team is playing in the game.

If Pink wants to take advantage of the moment to share her love for the Eagles before kickoff, she absolutely should.

Prediction: Yes, Pink wears an Eagles shirt

Will Pink Forget or Omit a Word from the National Anthem?



Yes (+400)

No (-700)

This is always a tricky category because some artists can put their own spin on the national anthem, requiring a word or two to be altered so they can maintain a proper flow and remain in step with the music.

Given the amount of rehearsal time Pink will have, the odds of her forgetting a word are low. This bet comes down to whether or not she decides to leave a word out.

The smart money is leaning heavily towards no for either forgetting or omitting any words. Pink is going to handle herself well in this spotlight, make it through the song without incident and cheer on her beloved Eagles.

Prediction: No, Pink doesn't forget/omit a word from the national anthem

Odds via OddsShark.com