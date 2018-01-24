Real Madrid Eliminated from Copa del Rey on Shock Defeat to Leganes

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Leganes shockingly dumped Real Madrid out of the 2018 Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage, after winning 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday night.

Javier Eraso and Gabriel scored to help the 13th-placed side in La Liga advance on away goals. Karim Benzema scored for a Real team still packed with quality, despite leaving out star forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

A strong Real starting XI featuring Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, skipper Sergio Ramos, Isco and Marco Asensio went behind on 31 minutes thanks to Eraso's spectacular opener.

Aside from levelling the tie, ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted the extra significance of the goal:

The visitors were good value for their lead, thanks to a progressive start. Leganes exploited width with pace and trickery from the flanks, as Watford loanee Nordin Amrabat caused Real's refreshed back four a host of problems.

Achraf Hakimi had been drafted in, but the 19-year-old looked overwhelmed with the pace of play. Pressure couldn't be eased on Achraf and Co. because Los Blancos' creative players weren't exerting any influence, as Isco and Asensio struggled to get on the ball.

As the half came to end amid jeers from the Bernabeu faithful, OptaJose detailed how Leganes have made a habit of frustrating Los Merengues recently:

The home supporters were restless, but they needn't have worried since Benzema needed only two minutes after the restart to equalise. His delicately lifted finish was technically flawless, as was the pass from Vazquez to release the Frenchman.

Despite the quality of the goal, Real held the aggregate lead for less than 10 minutes before Gabriel's thunderous header gave Leganes the advantage on away goals.

Corrigan lauded the midfielder's ability:

The need for change from the hosts was obvious, and beleaguered manager Zinedine Zidane responded by introducing right-back Dani Carvajal for Achraf and playmaker Luka Modric for Marcos Llorente.

Those changes made little difference, as Eraso looked certain to double his tally and put Leganes out of sight, only for an heroic block from Theo Hernandez to keep Real in the tie.

Real's next change came with 13 minutes left as Isco made way for striker Borja Mayoral with Real's search for a goal becoming desperate. Mayoral and Benzema both missed excellent chances to make it 2-2 as the pressure intensified on Leganes.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Ramos was the next to go close as he pushed forward to play as an auxiliary centre-forward. However, the Spain international's header was tipped over by Leganes goalkeeper Nereo Champagne.

It was Real's last good chance, and Leganes saw out an historic result, one sure to heap the pressure on Zidane and send shockwaves through Spain's top flight.