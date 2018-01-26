WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Matches: Updated Card, Best Finish for Each Contest

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in WWE history, Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view will feature two of the event's namesake matches, as 30 men and 30 women will battle for the right to challenge their respective champions at WrestleMania 34.

With so much excitement and energy surrounding those two bouts, it is easy to forget that tag team championships from both Raw and SmackDown Live will be up for grabs in contests featuring some of the best in-ring workers in the company, not to mention the top two prizes the brands have to offer.

From Raw, Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Kane in a Triple Threat match. SmackDown's AJ Styles, meanwhile, will put up his WWE title against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

The card, a strong one with a special four-hour run time, kicks off The Road to WrestleMania.

Find out exactly what to expect and what the best finish for each match is Sunday night on WWE Network.