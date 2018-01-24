Samantha Peszek Says She's Received Death, Rape Wishes Amid Larry Nassar Case

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Olympic silver medal-winning gymnast Samantha Peszek said Tuesday that she and her family have received "death and rape wishes" in the midst of the sexual abuse case involving former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

Peszek discussed the situation in a lengthy Instagram post:

According to David Woods of the Indianapolis Star, Peszek is the daughter of Luan Peszek, who is the vice president of program development at USA Gymnastics and was formerly the vice president of the USAG women's program.

Nassar will soon be sentenced after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 16, partially in relation to his time as a USAG doctor.

He is already serving a 60-year prison sentence for a child pornography conviction.

In her post, Peszek said she felt "guilty" and "ashamed" for not recognizing Nassar's abuse and believing he was "the good guy."

Nassar is said to have assaulted multiple Olympic gymnasts, including Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber.

The 26-year-old Peszek is an Indianapolis native who was part of the 2008 United States women's gymnastics team that won team silver in Beijing, China.

She then went on to win five medals at the NCAA Championships for UCLA before retiring in 2015.