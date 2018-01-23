Tyronn Lue Says He's Going to Make Lineup Changes After Loss to Spurs

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is planning on adjusting the rotations after the team's 114-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night.

"I'm going to make a change," Lue said when asked about the lineups after the game, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The loss was Cleveland's sixth in the last seven games, with the squad going 3-10 in the last 13 games.

While the struggles have nearly coincided with Isaiah Thomas' return to the lineup from a hip injury, the squad is 3-5 during this stretch when the point guard plays and 0-5 without him. Still, he is averaging just 15.9 points per game after a career-high 28.9 PPG last year with the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the other four players in the Cavaliers lineup have been there for most of the season.

LeBron James, Kevin Love, JR Smith and Jae Crowder have all started at least 42 of the 46 games this year, helping the team in its earlier success as well as struggling through the recent slide.

Cleveland has several veterans familiar with starting in their careers, including Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Kyle Korver. Tristan Thompson was also a full-time starter last year at center before mostly coming off the bench this year. His addition could help improve the defense while pushing James and Love out of the paint.

Lue has plenty of options to adjust his lineups, but it appears something must be done to end the recent problems.