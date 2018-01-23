Gordon Hayward Could Begin Traveling with Team in March After Ankle Injury

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Gordon Hayward's first season with the Boston Celtics only lasted five minutes, but he could at least be there for emotional support toward the end of the season.

Head coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday that the small forward could start traveling with the team in March, according to Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal.

Hayward was also in attendance for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year deal with Boston in the offseason but dislocated his left ankle and fractured his left tibia during the first game of the season.

He has slowly been progressing through his rehab, with his wife, Robyn, posting a video on Instagram of Hayward shooting three-pointers in an empty gym.

Hayward said in December he was "open" to returning to the court before the season ends, per Kyle Hightower of the Associated Press (via NBA.com).

While it would appear to be a long shot for him to see game action, even in the playoffs, being able to travel with the team is an encouraging sign. Even if he doesn't play, simply providing support from the bench could represent a morale boost for the Celtics.

Boston is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, but it still has the best record in the Eastern Conference at 34-13 entering Tuesday. With the Toronto Raptors remaining close behind and the Cleveland Cavaliers always a threat, the Celtics could use all the help they could get as they try to bring home a championship.