Kings Trade Rumors: Malachi Richardson, Skal Labissiere Being Shopped

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly shopping two of their young talents in order to facilitate a trade that would send point guard George Hill to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst, the Kings have "been discussing deals for young forwards Malachi Richardson and Skal Labissiere to clear roster spots" in the event the Hill deal is completed.

The two sides have not agreed to a trade and no deal is "imminent," but Wojnarowski and Windhorst reported they are discussing a swap that would send swingman Iman Shumpert and big man Channing Frye to Sacramento in exchange for Hill.

The Kings are also exploring the possibility of acquiring a second-round pick from the Cavaliers.

The New York Times' Marc Stein added Sacramento "will extract some sort of draft compensation if they go ahead with the proposed trade of George Hill to Cleveland for Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye."

As for Richardson and Labissiere, both players were acquired by the Kings in separate 2016 draft night trades.

And while neither former first-round selection has blossomed significantly to this point, they're still quality youngsters who could develop into role players in the right environment.

Labissiere, 21, is currently averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. He's also converted 35.5 percent of his 31 career attempts from beyond the arc.

Richardson, who recently turned 22, has churned out 3.6 points per game and converted 30.8 percent of his triples over 45 career appearances after swishing 38.8 percent of his long-range looks during his lone season at Syracuse.