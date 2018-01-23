Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Daniel Sturridge and Emre Can

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly considering an offer for striker Daniel Sturridge from Inter Milan, while Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta has said the club could miss out on Emre Can.

Serie A side Inter have "offered a significant but undisclosed loan fee" for Sturridge and would also pay the striker's wages during his stay at the San Siro, per Phil McNulty at BBC Sport.

The two clubs are also discussing a possible permanent deal at the end of the season and Inter are the only club to have made a firm offer. Sevilla and Roma have been linked but neither club has firmed up their interest yet, per McNulty.

Sturridge is said to prefer a move to Sevilla, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

However, with the Liga side yet to make a move, Sturridge must choose between heading to Inter or staying at Liverpool, per Guillem Balague at Sky Sports:

Sturridge has made just five Premier League starts for Liverpool this season and if he does desire more regular playing time, a move away looks his best option.

However, the striker has proved to be effective when he has played and will need replacing if he does leave, according to Liverpool writer Jack Lusby:

While Sturridge has slipped behind Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the pecking order, he would be needed if any of that trio were to pick up an injury.

Jurgen Klopp does have 20-year-old Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings as back-up options, but the youngster is in his first season at Liverpool and still learning the game, while the former Burnley man is only just back to full fitness after two serious knee injuries.

There's a sense that Sturridge does need a move away from Liverpool to reignite his career which has stalled in recent years. Whether he is willing to depart and head abroad remains to be seen, but Inter appear to be his only choice this winter.

Meanwhile, Marotta has said Can could renew his contract with Liverpool, despite interest from Juventus.

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Per Premium Sport (h/t Uche Amako at the Daily Express) Marotta said:

"The interest is clear. We want to try and bring him to us, but we cannot do it because he currently has a contract with Liverpool. He could renew it and, moreover, there are other teams interested in him. We want to try and bring him to Turin. I am stating this with full awareness that he might not arrive, but we need to have important objectives."

Can is out of contract in the summer and has been tipped to join Juventus but it seems that a deal for the Germany international is still far from done.

Klopp has said that Liverpool need to create an environment that makes players want to stay at the club, per football writer Dave O'Connell:

The Reds boss handed Can the captain's armband for Monday's Premier League trip to Swansea City, which resulted in a surprise 1-0 defeat at the home of the top flight's bottom side.

Commentator Daniel Gabbidon was not too impressed with Can's performance:

Although Can is expected to stay with Liverpool until his contract expires, it remains to be seen where he will be playing next season. Klopp appears keen for him to stay but it seems Can has still to decide whether to remain at Anfield or, more likely, head away from the club in the summer.