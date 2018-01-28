Super Bowl Odds 2018: Eagles vs. Patriots Betting Lines, Over/Under, Prop Info

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Super Bowl LII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots on Feb. 4 is a tale of two franchises looking to secure different places in the history books.

The Eagles are seeking their first NFL championship of any kind since 1960 and first Super Bowl title. Their last appearance in this game was a 24-21 loss against the New England Patriots 13 years ago.

The Patriots have become one of the great sports dynasties in history. This will be their 10th Super Bowl appearance, the most by any NFL franchise, and they are seeking their sixth title since 2001.

With just one week remaining before the Eagles and Patriots meet to crown a champion, here are the latest odds and betting information for Super Bowl LII.

Eagles vs. Patriots Betting Info

Favorite: Patriots (-4.5)

Over/Under: 48.5

Super Bowl MVP

Favorite: Tom Brady (-125)

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

It's clear the Patriots are seen as heavy favorites by the oddsmakers and deservedly so. They have an incredible track record of success going against an Eagles team that still comes with a stigma because it's hard to make a determination on how good Nick Foles will be each week.

Brady is as safe a bet to succeed week in and week out as there is in the NFL. He holds virtually every major passing record in Super Bowl history, both for his career and in a single game.

Last year's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons was Brady's masterpiece. The future Hall of Famer set Super Bowl records in that game with 43 completions, 62 attempts and 466 passing yards en route to his fourth Super Bowl MVP.

It's also easier for quarterbacks to be named MVP because they touch the ball on every play. Foles has the second-best odds (plus-325) of winning the award for that very reason.

In the two Super Bowls New England lost to the New York Giants, Eli Manning was named MVP even though it was the defensive line (which had five sacks) in Super Bowl XLII that picked Brady apart to limit that historically-great offense to 14 points.

The Eagles have a defensive line similar in talent to what the 2007 Giants had with Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora and Jay Alford.

Even though this Philadelphia defensive line, led by Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Chris Long and Vinny Curry, only had 38 sacks during the regular season, it picked apart the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game:

If a sleeper candidate were to emerge for Super Bowl MVP, one of those Eagles defensive linemen would be a good place to look. Cox is the top choice among that group at 40-1.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was the last defensive player to win the award two years ago, but no defensive end has won it since Richard Dent for the Chicago Bears in 1986. There's a reason why odds are long for a player as dominant as Cox, but the reward is too substantial not to be enticed.

There's no denying Brady's overwhelming presence on this list because of his vast track record. He's earned the right to be the favorite, and it will require a special effort by someone else on either team to knock him off that perch.

Coin Toss

Heads (-105), Tails (-105)

Al Bello/Getty Images

On the lighter side of prop bets, the Super Bowl is one of the rare sporting events that turns the coin toss into must-see television.

Since there's no real scientific way to determine if heads or tails will come up, it's best not to think too hard about it. Per OddsShark, tails has a slight 27-24 edge over heads in the previous 51 Super Bowl coin tosses.

If you want to go based on recent trends, each of the last four coin tosses at the Super Bowl have come up tails. It's important to remember that when you assume something is a trend in gambling, the house has a way of coming back to get you.

National Anthem Time

Over/Under: Two Minutes

Over (-140); Under (Even)

Joerg Carstensen/Associated Press

Pink has the honor of singing the national anthem prior to this year's Super Bowl. She will be under the microscope since another hallmark of the pre-game festivities is how long it takes to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Just as there has been a recent trend with tails coming up in the coin toss, the national anthem has gone over the two-minute mark each of the previous three years and four times in the past five years.

Dating back to Super Bowl XL, only three performers have finished the national anthem in under one minute, 50 seconds.

The closest parallel to Pink, in terms of musical style, to perform the national anthem in recent years was Kelly Clarkson at Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Clarkson finished in 94 seconds, the shortest performance of the past 10 years.

Under is the safest choice to win this prop bet.

Odds via OddsShark.com.