Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Accepts Invite to 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2018

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 16: Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavaricks dunks against Nikola Jokic #15 and Gary Harris #14 of the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 16, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. reportedly accepted an invitation to take part in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend at Staples Center in Los Angeles.  

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports passed along the news Tuesday.

Smith is enjoying a strong debut season with the Mavs to the tune of 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game across 39 appearances.

The 20-year-old N.C. State product has generated more attention for his explosiveness around the rim than his all-around play, though.

Here's an example from Monday night's victory over the Washington Wizards:

In September, Smith told Isaac Harris of FanSided he wasn't sure whether he'd accept a chance to take part in the dunk contest.

"It depends on what is going on around then, man," he said. "... I'm trying to make the playoffs, but we will see about that."

The Mavericks have already started to fade out of postseason contention, however. They sit 14th in the Western Conference with a 16-31 record, eight games out of the final playoff spot.

So Smith will take center stage when the Slam Dunk Contest takes place Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on TNT.

