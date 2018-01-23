Mike Zimmer Talks Futures of Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With quarterbacks Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford all set to hit free agency during the offseason, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer addressed their respective futures with the team Tuesday.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Zimmer did not commit to Keenum being the Vikes' starting quarterback next season.

Zimmer also was noncommittal about the possibility of Bridgewater's rookie contract rolling over to the 2018 campaign, per Tomasson.

Regarding Bradford, Zimmer did say that he believes the knee issues that limited Bradford to two games in 2017 are behind him.

Keenum served as Minnesota's primary starter in 2017 with Bradford on the shelf due to a knee injury and Bridgewater working his way back from a devastating knee ailment that kept him out for all of 2016.

In 14 regular-season starts, Keenum went 11-3. He also led the Vikings to an NFC Divisional Round win over the New Orleans Saints by virtue of a miraculous, last-second touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Statistically, 2017 was a career year for Keenum as he finished with a completion percentage of 67.6 percent for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Despite his success, Zimmer never seemed fully committed to Keenum.

He refused to name Keenum the full-time starter when Bridgewater returned from injury, and in November, he insinuated that Keenum was lucky by saying he was playing with a "horseshoe" on his side, per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

While Keenum was a journeyman up until this season, Bridgewater was chosen in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft and looked like Minnesota's long-term answer under center.

He led the Vikes to the playoffs in 2015 with an 11-5 mark, but after tearing up his knee just prior to the start of the 2016 season, it was unclear if he would ever play again.

Bridgewater managed to suit up as Minnesota's backup down the stretch, and he saw action in one game in relief of Keenum.

Bradford was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round pick shortly after Bridgewater's injury.

As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, he has the strongest pedigree of Minnesota's three quarterback options.

Bradford set an NFL record last season with a completion percentage of 71.6 percent; however, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees surpassed that mark in 2017.

After decimating the Saints in a Week 1 win, Bradford was felled by a knee injury that cost him nearly the entire season before he returned to serve as Keenum's backup during the playoffs.

With several teams likely looking for a starting quarterback via free agency this offseason, it is a distinct possibility that Minnesota will only be able to keep one of the three quarterbacks on its roster in 2017.