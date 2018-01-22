Josh Allen: 'I Want to Be the Guy That Turns Around the Cleveland Browns'

Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns looked hopeless for much of the 2017 season on the way to an 0-16 record, but Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen wants to be the one to provide hope for the fanbase.

"If I'm fortunate enough to become a Cleveland Brown, you can expect everything from me," Allen said Monday while appearing on 92.3 The Fan, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan (h/t CBS Cleveland). "I want to be the guy that turns around the Cleveland Browns. The guy that does that is going to be immortalized in Cleveland forever."

Winning in Cleveland likely would be remembered forever based on its rarity alone. The Browns were 1-15 in 2016 and 3-13 in 2015 before the winless campaign, and 2002 and 2007 marked the only winning seasons since the franchise started again in 1999.

Ruiter pointed out consistency at the quarterback spot has been of particular concern considering Tim Couch is the only signal-caller to start all 16 regular-season games since 1999.

Allen, however, saw the chance to erase that history as an opportunity rather than a warning sign.

"To think about that and to put yourself in that situation and in those shoes, you gotta love that as a quarterback and you gotta love that as a football player and competitor," he said. "This is something that can really be set in stone forever, if you're the guy that can help turn this Cleveland Browns team around. I know they've got the youngest team in the NFL, they've got the most cap space, the most high draft picks, brand-new GM who has done a lot of good things in his past."

It is not difficult to envision a quarterback having some success with playmakers such as Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman and David Njoku surrounding him if the Browns keep the core together. They can also add another impact player or two with the Nos. 1 and 4 picks in the draft, including Allen himself.

The question now is whether Cleveland would take him or someone else with one of those picks. He completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions for a Wyoming team that went 8-5 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, although he tallied 3,203 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air in 2016.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected USC's Sam Darnold to the Browns with the first overall pick in his most recent mock, with dynamic Penn State running back Saquon Barkley going fourth and Allen falling to the New York Jets at No. 6.

He would have his work cut out for him there as well considering the Jets missed the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons.