WWE Raw 25 Fans at Manhattan Center Chant 'Bulls--t; King and JR May Be Asleep

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On paper, Raw 25 looked like a big enough event that it warranted two different venues in New York City. In hindsight, booking Manhattan Center—site of the first-ever Raw—in addition to Barclays Center might have been a mistake.

During Raw 25, fans inside Manhattan Center began voicing their displeasure at the lack of action. Twitter user @hashbrojones shared a clip of those in attendance chanting "bulls--t" (warning: post contains profanity):

Things were so dull it looked like Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross had fallen asleep at the commentary table, courtesy of NoDQ.com:

Reaction on social media wasn't kind to WWE:

The anger was more than justified. Fans spent hundreds of dollars, and they were treated to a promo in which The Undertaker said nothing of consequence and some throwaway matches.

Meanwhile, fans in the Barclays Center got to see a Stone Cold Steve Austin interaction with the McMahon family, an Intercontinental Championship match between The Miz and Roman Reigns and a women's division match.

WWE dropping the ball at Manhattan Center summed up what was a generally underwhelming celebration of Raw's 25th anniversary.