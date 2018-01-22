WWE Raw 25 Fans at Manhattan Center Chant 'Bulls--t; King and JR May Be Asleep

WWE Raw 25 Fans at Manhattan Center Chant 'Bulls--t; King and JR May Be AsleepJanuary 22, 2018
On paper, Raw 25 looked like a big enough event that it warranted two different venues in New York City. In hindsight, booking Manhattan Center—site of the first-ever Raw—in addition to Barclays Center might have been a mistake.
During Raw 25, fans inside Manhattan Center began voicing their displeasure at the lack of action. Twitter user @hashbrojones shared a clip of those in attendance chanting "bulls--t" (warning: post contains profanity):
@LarryCsonka411 that went to a no contest in less than 2 minutes and we got this https://t.co/AMRLrLIBfq2018-1-23 02:28:54
Things were so dull it looked like Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross had fallen asleep at the commentary table, courtesy of NoDQ.com:
Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler appear to be falling asleep at the Manhattan Center. https://t.co/vigtA8zMBA #WWE #RAW #RAW252018-1-23 03:17:46
Reaction on social media wasn't kind to WWE:
coming to you live from the manhattan center now… #raw25 https://t.co/wsPs1FxxTV2018-1-23 03:28:18
my favorite part of #Raw25 is that they charged all the "super fans" thousands of dollars for Manhattan Center tickets and made them sit there doing nothing for three hours2018-1-23 03:17:52
Close your eyes. - Imagine being at the Manhattan Center for 500+ dollars of your hard-earned money - Imagine only seeing one confusing promo & one televised match all night - Now, imagine there being 30 minutes left & seeing Titus Worldwide vs. Slater & Rhyno rolled out on TV2018-1-23 03:30:10
The anger was more than justified. Fans spent hundreds of dollars, and they were treated to a promo in which The Undertaker said nothing of consequence and some throwaway matches.
Meanwhile, fans in the Barclays Center got to see a Stone Cold Steve Austin interaction with the McMahon family, an Intercontinental Championship match between The Miz and Roman Reigns and a women's division match.
WWE dropping the ball at Manhattan Center summed up what was a generally underwhelming celebration of Raw's 25th anniversary.
