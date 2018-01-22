WWE Raw 25 Fans at Manhattan Center Chant 'Bulls--t; King and JR May Be Asleep

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2018

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 09: (L-R) WWE EVP, Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and WWE Superstars Mark Henry, The Miz, and Maryse Ouellet of 'WWE Monday Night Raw: 25th Anniversary' on USA speak onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 9, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On paper, Raw 25 looked like a big enough event that it warranted two different venues in New York City. In hindsight, booking Manhattan Center—site of the first-ever Raw—in addition to Barclays Center might have been a mistake.

During Raw 25, fans inside Manhattan Center began voicing their displeasure at the lack of action. Twitter user @hashbrojones shared a clip of those in attendance chanting "bulls--t" (warning: post contains profanity):

Things were so dull it looked like Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross had fallen asleep at the commentary table, courtesy of NoDQ.com:

Reaction on social media wasn't kind to WWE:

The anger was more than justified. Fans spent hundreds of dollars, and they were treated to a promo in which The Undertaker said nothing of consequence and some throwaway matches.

Meanwhile, fans in the Barclays Center got to see a Stone Cold Steve Austin interaction with the McMahon family, an Intercontinental Championship match between The Miz and Roman Reigns and a women's division match.

WWE dropping the ball at Manhattan Center summed up what was a generally underwhelming celebration of Raw's 25th anniversary.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report