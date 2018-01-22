Enzo Amore Suspended by WWE for Sexual Assault Allegations; Police Investigating

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Wrestler Enzo Amore attends the game between the Detroit Pistons and the LA Clippers on October 28, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

WWE announced they have suspended Enzo Amore as the result of sexual assault allegations leveled against the cruiserweight champion.

The promotion provided a brief statement: "WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended."

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin first reported the news. Authorities in Phoenix are investigating the allegations.

According to Satin, the alleged assault occurred in the early hours of Oct. 19, 2017. Amore posted a photo on Instagram Oct. 18 that was geotagged in Phoenix, and he was at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Oct. 19, based on another Instagram photo.

Amore last wrestled on the Jan. 8 edition of Raw, losing in a count-out to Cedric Alexander. He had been scheduled to put the cruiserweight title on the line against Alexander at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report