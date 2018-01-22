Enzo Amore Suspended by WWE for Sexual Assault Allegations; Police Investigating

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

WWE announced they have suspended Enzo Amore as the result of sexual assault allegations leveled against the cruiserweight champion.

The promotion provided a brief statement: "WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended."

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin first reported the news. Authorities in Phoenix are investigating the allegations.

According to Satin, the alleged assault occurred in the early hours of Oct. 19, 2017. Amore posted a photo on Instagram Oct. 18 that was geotagged in Phoenix, and he was at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Oct. 19, based on another Instagram photo.

Amore last wrestled on the Jan. 8 edition of Raw, losing in a count-out to Cedric Alexander. He had been scheduled to put the cruiserweight title on the line against Alexander at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.