Arsenal Transfer News: Leon Bailey Linked with Summer Move in Latest Rumours

Arsenal could make a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen sensation Leon Bailey.

According to Kicker (h/t Sport Witness), there is widespread interest in the winger, although the Gunners are the only side named as suitors.

It's reported Bayer would not be willing to sell the 20-year-old on the cheap, as he is tied down to a long-term contract that contains no release clause. The club has not placed any valuation on Bailey, either.

Goal's Ronan Murphy relayed further details from the report:

Bailey's form has been one of the major stories in the Bundesliga this season, as the youngster has helped Leverkusen up into second place.

In a side packed with exciting young footballers, Bailey is arguably the brightest of the lot, bringing a searing new facet to Leverkusen's attacking play.

The former Genk man turned in another magnificent performance in a 4-1 win away at Hoffenheim on Saturday, grabbing an assist and netting a brilliant backheeled finish from near the penalty spot. The Scouted Football Twitter account provided the numbers behind his mesmeric display:

Bailey marries this productivity with a thrilling playing style. He tends to be deployed on the left and brings a natural balance to the Leverkusen attack.

Additionally, the youngster is one of the quickest players in the German top flight, meaning he is adept at tearing down the outside to get past defenders, as well as dipping infield to link play. Pinning him down has been a major issue for opponents this term, as Bailey's haul of nine goals and five assists in all competitions illustrates.

After Leverkusen's recent loss to Bayern Munich, commentator Derek Rae had high praise for Bailey:

Should Arsenal lose Alexis Sanchez, as BBC Sport's David Ornstein has reported they will, and Mesut Ozil, whose contract is up at the end of the season, they would benefit from bringing in some attacking reinforcements.

Additionally, they lack a player who can provide consistent penetration from wide positions, especially after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott's sales this term.

Bailey has shown he can offer that incision, and while this is his first season at the highest level, you sense there will be a number of clubs keen to sign him. The man himself has previously made it clear he would love to move to England, per Goal UK:

Leverkusen will be aware that interest will arrive quickly, as Bailey has lit up German football this season. They will also be hopeful the youngster wants to continue developing at the BayArena for a while, having only arrived last summer.

Whether or not Arsenal make a move at the end of the campaign will surely depend on the type of recruitment that is done in January to replace any outgoing stars. But if Bailey continues on his upward trajectory, the clutch of clubs interested in him will only swell.