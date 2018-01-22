Chelsea Reportedly Close to Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri Transfers

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly close to striking a double transfer deal with AS Roma for Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri.

According to Simon Jones of MailOnline, the Blues have made progress on both transfers and the potential cost to sign the duo will be £52 million.

"The clubs held productive talks on Sunday night and further negotiations are planned on Monday, with Dzeko's agents ready to travel to London to finalise personal terms," Jones reported. "Roma recognise that despite the goals Dzeko has scored, the offer from Chelsea is too good to refuse for a player who is 32 in March and one of the club's highest earners."

It's also noted that Roma director of football Monchi was coy when quizzed about the Bosnia and Herzegovina international on Sunday, saying "whatever will be will be" in regard to the striker's future.

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Jones added that Emerson will arrive at Chelsea regardless of what happens with Dzeko. The deal for both players would reportedly be worth an initial £44 million, with a further £8 million possibly arriving in add-ons.

If the Blues were able to sign Dzeko, then it would end their search for a combative centre-forward with Premier League experience. The 31-year-old enjoyed four-and-a-half seasons as a Manchester City player before moving to Roma on loan ahead of the 2015-16 campaign. He signed for the Giallorossi permanently the following summer.

The striker has been excellent during his time in Italy. As these numbers from OptaPaolo show, he's exceptional in the air:

There's more to Dzeko's game than his heading ability, though. He has led the line with authority at the Stadio Olimpico, thriving with his back to goal and showcasing a tremendous ability to bring others into the game.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Chelsea got a firsthand look at what he can offer earlier in the campaign, when Dzeko was sensational in a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League. The Roma man bullied the Blues defence and bagged a couple of goals, including a sensational left-footed volley.

While Alvaro Morata would likely remain the first-choice striker at Chelsea, Dzeko would be a tremendous option for the Blues to call upon.

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph believes the striker's signing would be a savvy deal:

Emerson, meanwhile, has only made one substitute appearance this season, as he continues to recover from an ACL injury.

Provided he can get over that problem, the defender would be a sensible addition. Emerson can play as a left-back or a left wing-back, meaning he would be a fine alternative to Marcos Alonso, for whom Chelsea manager Antonio Conte doesn't have a natural replacement.

In theory, both players would make a big difference for the Blues as they seek to plug gaps in their squad. With Premier League leaders Manchester City 15 points ahead of Chelsea, the Roma duo's primary duty would be to help Conte's side cement a place in the top flight's top four.