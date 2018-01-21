Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez in Club Shirt, Latest Rumours

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Alexis Sanchez has been spotted taking a selfie in a Manchester United No. 7 shirt, as the Chilean superstar completed a medical at the club's Carrington training ground on Sunday.

Oliver Todd and Simon Jones of the Daily Mail reported Sanchez will officially join the Red Devils on Monday after an image circulated of the player taking a photo of himself in his new United kit. It appears Sanchez will wear the famous No. 7, following in the footsteps of Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, George Best and Bryan Robson.

Per Todd and Jones, Sanchez is set to become the biggest earner in the history of the Old Trafford giants and will pen a deal worth just short of £600,000 per week. The 29-year-old's arrival will see Henrikh Mkhitaryan become an Arsenal player. The Chile international will reportedly meet his new team-mates on Tuesday, as United get ready to travel to Yeovil Town in the FA Cup.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has spoken about Sanchez's imminent exit and declared he does not know why any player would want to leave the Gunners.

Per Matt Law of the Telegraph, Wenger said there was no chance of matching the money on the table put forward by United.

The Frenchman declared:

"I cannot understand anybody wanting to leave Arsenal. But in 30 years of doing transfers, you learn a lot about human beings. As a professional, it was perhaps his last contract at the top level and an important contract.

"We did what we tried to do and went as far as we could [with money]. Even Manchester City moved out of it in the end. That tells you we had no chance to give him a contract."

United will be signing one of the best attackers in world football, and a player who is already embedded into English football and culture.

Sanchez scored 27 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League last term, and he will be expected to hit the ground running at the Theatre of Dreams.

The reported money on offer is eye-watering, but United are playing catch-up to Manchester City and cannot waste time waiting until the summer to battle for a superstar name.

At 29, Sanchez is perfect for United's youthful attack, adding experience and ruthlessness in abundance to complement manager Jose Mourinho's starting XI.

United fans have been waiting for an attacking midfielder to take their historic No. 7 shirt, and Sanchez is perfectly placed to become an icon with the number on his back.

If the player had moved to Manchester City, he would have been competing in positions the league leaders are already very strong in—but at United he will add goals and leadership.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Old Trafford is almost over, and Mourinho has been smart in finding a replacement before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The schedule of the tournament always delays potential deals with players resting and away in the summer, but United can now focus on a new superstar at the centre of their team six months before pre-season.

United might be out of the title race with City streets ahead, but there is plenty to play for with the Champions League and FA Cup offering the type of challenges Mourinho and Sanchez both desire.