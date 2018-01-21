Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid target Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly decided to stay at Athletic Bilbao, which could prompt Los Blancos to resume their interest in David De Gea.

According to AS's Alfonso Herran, Kepa has decided to renew his contract with Bilbao after watching a number of players, including Inaki Williams, commit their futures to the club, while Real stalled on a move because of a foot injury the goalkeeper suffered.

As part of the deal, Arrizabalaga will receive a buyout clause of €80 million.

Jack Rathborn of the Mirror reported that as a result, De Gea could once again emerge on Madrid's radar as they look to refresh their squad.

The Spaniard's contract expires in 2019, though Manchester United have the option of extending that by another year, and it's highly unlikely they wouldn't do so.

United have shipped just 16 goals in the Premier League this season, and while they're fairly robust defensively, De Gea has played a key role in that record, as football writer Liam Canning noted:

Indeed, he is on course to win his first Premier League Golden Glove, per Squawka Football:

De Gea's reactions are peerless, and he specialises in keeping out shots that would be impossible for other 'keepers to deny.

He has demonstrated as much on a number of occasions this season, per Sky Sports PL:

As arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, he'd be the perfect candidate for Real to improve their squad and find a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas.

United will be desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible, and it would have come as a relief had Real signed Kepa. With that deal off the cards, concern over De Gea's future could return.