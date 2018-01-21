Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jonny Evans and Lucas Moura

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Arsenal could reportedly land Jonny Evans for just £3 million if West Bromwich Albion are relegated this season, while the Gunners are also said to be interested in a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura.

West Brom are prepared to sell Evans for £23 million in January, but he has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for £3 million if the Baggies go down, according to Paul Hetherington at the Daily Star.

Evans would like to return to Manchester, with City interested, but remains a target for Arsenal as well as Leicester City.

Manager Arsene Wenger has been asked about any potential interest in Evans but gave little away, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

However, the Gunners could lose out to Manchester City, although they are struggling to reach West Brom's asking price, per football writer Shane Burns:

Arsenal have conceded 31 goals in the Premier League, interestingly the same amount as West Brom, who are just three points and one place off the bottom of the table.

The Gunners look weak defensively with youngsters Rob Holding and Calum Chambers having struggled and been guilty of mistakes at times. There also often appears to be a lack of leadership and organisation from the more experienced defenders, such as Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.

A quality centre-back looks to be needed by Arsenal, although having turned 30 already, Evans is clearly not a long-term solution.

Arsenal are also deciding whether to move for Lucas who is set to leave PSG this winter, according to ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke.

The Brazilian has said that "it looks like this is the end of my Paris story" and added that he does like English football, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson.

Arsenal could potentially move for Lucas as an option on the right sign of their midfield, following the departures of Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

However, Arsenal may also face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the Brazilian, per Paul Gilmour at Sky Sports:

Lucas has not made a single start for PSG this season and looks to have no future at the club, although it's unclear where he will end up. The French side look keen to offload him, which may mean he could be available at a decent price.