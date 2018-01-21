Real Madrid Beat Deportivo 7-1, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo Score Twice

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Real Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruna 7-1 in La Liga on Sunday, as Los Blancos were forced to come from behind at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The hosts swiftly moved through the gears, but the visitors grabbed a shock lead through Adrian Lopez after 23 minutes.

Nacho and Gareth Bale both hit the back of the net before half-time to wrestle an advantage, with the Wales international delivering a world-class finish into the top corner.

Bale claimed his brace after 58 minutes with a glancing header before Luka Modric curled the ball home 10 minutes later.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 5-1 with an overload at the far post, smashing his strike into the back of the net with a ruthless volley, and the Portugal captain completed his brace late in the match to hit a sixth for Real.

Nacho completed the scoring with two minutes left on the clock as Depor collapsed to an undeservedly heavy scoreline.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real began the game with Bale and Ronaldo together in the team, as youngster Borja Mayoral was handed a start by manager Zinedine Zidane in the hunt for goals.

Fabian Schar and Steve One were drafted into the starting XI by Depor, with the club attempting to stop their slide down the Spanish standings.

Real found the early stages difficult as they tried to find a rhythm, and their lack of fluidity was punished as the visitors silenced the capital city crowd.

Lucas Perez put the ball on a plate for Lopez, and the 30-year-old made no mistake as he produced a simple finish.

The goal fired Los Blancos into action, and Ronaldo and Bale came into the match as the hosts dominated the ball and territory.

Real leveled the game after 32 minutes as Nacho finished the ball after linking with Marcelo, and the writing was on the wall for Depor.

Football writer Sid Lowe hailed the goalscorer:

Bale treated home fans to a world-class finish minutes later, with the Welsh superstar curling the ball into the top corner with his left foot with precision and style. The shot suggested the player is close to reproducing his top form once again.

Depor continued to fight back after half-time, but Real began to strut as they played with pace on the counter-attack.

Bale scored his second of the game with a free header shortly before the hour mark, and Depor heads went down as the attacker glanced home.

Depor goalkeeper Ruben Martinez made two fine saves to stop the reigning Spanish champions sprinting further ahead. However, Modric finished with aplomb as Real countered with intent, placing the ball into the bottom corner with mathematic accuracy.

At 4-1, the game was over as a contest, and the early nerves shown by Real had melted away into insignificance.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Ronaldo made it five with 12 minutes to go. Substitute Karim Benzema created space in the box for the Portuguese icon to fully exploit.

It had been a largely frustrating night for the former Manchester United winger, but he had much more freedom once Benzema had replaced Mayoral.

There was a standing ovation for Bale in the closing stages as Zidane brought him off, with the Welshman's popularity clearly intact after a difficult spell with injuries.

Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside in the closing stages, but the attacking hero was brave with seven minutes remaining with a brilliant diving header for his second.

Nacho completed the humiliation for Depor in the final minutes, firing home for his brace and Real's seventh of the game.