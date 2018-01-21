Tom Brady Arrives at Gillette Stadium with Injured Right Hand in Pocket

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tom Brady, who suffered a cut hand during practice this week that required stitches, arrived at Gillette Stadium on Sunday with his right hand obscured from view in his pocket.

Brady's concealed hand likely means nothing. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported earlier Sunday that Brady would play against the Jacksonville Jaguars after practicing Friday without a glove. NFL writer Ed Werder added that the Patriots reportedly have made no game-plan adjustments on offense to compensate for Brady's injury.

"If during [the] game being under center proves to be a problem, the coaches will adjust," Werder added. "But that's not the expectation at this time."

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady suffered the injury while attempting a handoff to running back Rex Burkhead on Wednesday, though "the injury did not cause any ligament damage, bone breaks or dislocated fingers."

Per NFL.com, the injury occurred on Brady's throwing thumb and caused gushing blood Wednesday. It remains unclear if Brady will have to wear a glove against Jacksonville to protect his stitches.

From ESPN: "Brady has preferred not to wear gloves during games, but he also hasn't had to deal with an injury like this. One source said Brady 'probably' will wear the glove Sunday to continue that protection, although the QB has not indicated whether he has made a final decision."

It was the sort of drama during the week that left both New England fans and the organization in a state of concern, however.

"More than my heart," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said when asked if his heart skipped a beat during an interview on WBZ-TV's Patriots All Access (h/t ESPN).

"I actually was in Florida for a day-and-a-half, and I was out at a restaurant and got a call from my favorite quarterback. FaceTime. Saw his situation. So then I got up here quickly to see firsthand. I saw him throw a few out at practice, and it made me feel a lot better. But it's still a challenge. It was an unfortunate force majeure item. So now we hope for the best. He's a real competitor, as we all know."

Injury or no injury and glove or no glove, Brady and the Patriots face a challenge against Jacksonville's defense. The Jaguars finished second in yards allowed per game (286.1), first in pass yards allowed (169.9) and second in points allowed (16.8) during the regular season.