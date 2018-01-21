Why Bobby Lashley and EC3 Would Be More Successful During 2nd Runs with WWE

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is always sure to bring out the surprises, and this year, old faces are rumored to be resurfacing in the men's Royal Rumble match.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), Ethan Carter III is on his way back to WWE and Bobby Lashley will not be too far behind.

Both Carter and Lashley have similar origins in pro wrestling. Each man was thrown in the deep end with the worldwide leader, whether it was Lashley appearing in one of the biggest WrestleMania matches in history—representing Donald Trump in the Battle of the Billionaires in only his second year with WWE—or Carter treading water as Derrick Bateman in Season 4 of NXT, which was more or less on-air hazing.

After leaving WWE, both Carter and Lashley found their footing on the independent scene. Both became world champions with Impact Wrestling, which could be seen as something of a finishing school for promising wrestlers with WWE-friendly physiques.

Now more polished, Carter and Lashley are following in the footsteps of Drew McIntyre, who was pushed too hard during his original WWE run, with chairman Vince McMahon even declaring him to be "the chosen one."

He quickly established himself as one of the top talents on the independent circuit after leaving WWE in 2014. And though he's dealing with a biceps injury, McIntyre has been a success the second time around, as he recently enjoyed a run as the NXT champion.

With great looks and a familiarity with a WWE audience that welcomes back past talent like no other, the sky is the limit for Carter and Lashley. That is unless WWE's insulated writing team decides to lazily pair Lashley with Titus Worldwide because, well, you know.

Returning to WWE as surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble match would give Carter and Lashley the momentum they need to enjoy more successful runs in the promotion.

So here's to second chances.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.