Manchester City Transfer News: Moves for Fred, Jonny Evans Reportedly Discussed

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City senior officials reportedly held a meeting to discuss potential transfer moves for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred and West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans.

Goal's Sam Lee reported how sporting director Txiki Begiristain led meetings before City's 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. The result put the Citizens 12 points clear at the top, but the club is still ready to reshape its squad during the January transfer window this month, per Lee:

"The Blues have been in negotiations with West Brom regarding a move for Evans over the past few days, although rumours that a deal has already been struck are believed to be wide of the mark."

"The club are hopeful of wrapping up a deal for Brazil international Fred this month, although he is unlikely to arrive at the Etihad Stadium before the end of the season."

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

Lee also noted how a deal to sign Brazilian Fred could cost City as much as £40 million, while the club is also interested in Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri: "Goal understands Nice would be willing to agree a deal to sell the 26-year-old this month and let him go at the end of the season, which is the type of agreement City are keen to reach."

Interest in Ivory Coast international Seri has also been confirmed by James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, although he described Fred as the "top target."

Robson also revealed Evans is on the radar, along with Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez.

City's keenness to complete a deal for Evans makes sense since defence, particularly centre-back, is the one suspect area in manager Pep Guardiola's squad. John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are regulars in the starting XI, but both are prone to mistakes.

Skipper Vincent Kompany's experience is still useful, but the 31-year-old continues to struggle to avoid injuries. Guardiola can call on Eliaquim Mangala, but the Frenchman is not as steady as Evans.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The former Manchester United man can read the game well, attacks the ball in the air and boasts underrated quality in possession. Being able to play out from the back is a vital quality in the pass-heavy style of play Guardiola favours.

Questions at the back mean it's also important to have some protection in front of the defence. It's why a deep-lying midfielder as shrewd as Fred represents a good target.

The 24-year-old has starred for Shakhtar this season and would give Guardiola another defensive-minded option in the middle. Another one-time Shakhtar star, Fernandinho, occupies the vital holding role and recently signed a new contract until 2020, per BBC Sport.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

City don't have another true defensive midfielder, with Ilkay Gundogan and 34-year-old Yaya Toure more comfortable going forward.

Guardiola's team may be sauntering toward the title, but there are still a few holes to fill, particularly in defensive areas, where depth remains questionable.