James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Fracture vs. Stoke City

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Everton midfielder James McCarthy is set for a lengthy spell out of action after it was confirmed he suffered a double leg fracture against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

McCarthy went in for a challenge against Albion striker Salomon Rondon and was caught awkwardly by the Venezuelan.

Everton announced the extent of his injury later on Saturday:

It was only in March 2017 that another Goodison Park-based Republic of Ireland international, right-back Seamus Coleman, also suffered a leg break during a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker defended an emotional Rondon after the incident and said the 28-year-old was "blameless" as the BT Sport Score cast reacted:

McCarthy only recently returned to fitness following back-to-back knee and hamstring injuries, with Saturday's outing being just his third start of the Premier League campaign.

Paul Joyce of The Times provided comment from Everton manager Sam Allardyce, who confirmed it was a break of the tibia and fibula McCarthy suffered.

Injury analyst Ben Dinnery also compared the expected return time from such an injury with the case of Coleman, who is still yet to make an appearance for the club this season:

McCarthy might have hoped to establish himself as one of the Toffees' signature pieces under Allardyce, having seen his place int the squad suffer slightly during Ronald Koeman's time in charge.

However, the Irishman's priorities will now turn to tackling a serious injury setback. Although positives are hard to come by at times such as these, it will help McCarthy to have compatriot Coleman lend a sympathetic ear.