NFC Championship Game 2018: Vikings vs. Eagles Comments and Stat Predictions

Confidence certainly isn't in limited supply as the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles approach the 2018 NFC Championship Game.

The visiting Vikings haven't lost since December 10, and it is almost beginning to look like fate after Stefon Diggs' miracle play downed the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. An elite defense against a backup quarterback doesn't hurt the confidence, either.

But the hosts aren't fretting with Carson Wentz on the sideline and Nick Foles under center, not after a 15-10 defeat of the Atlanta Falcons proving the team is much more than the quarterback. Being at home helps, too.

This one doesn't look like it will offer much in the way of scoring, which shouldn't make it any less entertaining. Let's take a look.

Game: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday, January 21, 6:40 p.m. ET

TV/Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Odds: Minnesota (-3) O/U 38

NFC Championship Game Stat Predictions

Minnesota Passing Philadelphia Passing Case Keenum, 30-of-48, 280 yards, 2 touchdowns Nick Foles, 30-of-38, 255 yards, 1 touchdown Minnesota Rushing Philadelphia Rushing Latavius Murray, 18 rushes, 55 yards Jay Ajayi, 17 rushes, 56 yards Minnesota Receiving Philadelphia Receiving Stefon Diggs seven catches, 115 yards, 1 touchdown Alshon Jeffery, six catches, 77 yards, 1 touchdown Adam Thielen, eight catches, 80 yards, 1 touchdown Jay Ajayi, seven catches, 55 yards Kyle Rudolph, five catches, 50 yards Zach Ertz, four catches, 40 yards Author's predictions.

For the Eagles, the focus will center on Foles and the home-field advantage.

Foles didn't blow away anyone statistically in the win over Atlanta, completing 23 of 30 passes for 246 yards and seeing the offense's only touchdown come via a LeGarrette Blount rush. But the team won two of three with him under center to close the regular season.

"I am very humbled to win this game and to be a part of this team," Foles said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "That's what it's always been about. I know there was a lot of people against us this last week. Just answering questions, and just hearing about it."

And the Vikings, too, aren't underestimating the hostility of the environment they are about to enter, as captured by Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

The Vikings know all about adversity, though. When Teddy Bridgewater went down, in came Sam Bradford. After an electric performance, the team had to turn to Case Keenum, who completed 67.6 percent of his passes, with 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns in the regular season. He then surpassed the 300-yard mark in a staredown with Drew Brees in the playoffs and led his team to victory.

Even the running game overcame the loss of star rookie Dalvin Cook to provide the necessary balance.

And yet, it's all about the defense for the Vikings. Yes, Brees tossed three scores on it, but the unit allowed 15.8 points per game and all of 83.6 rushing yards per game during the regular season. New Orleans' star duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram both averaged under four yards per carry while each tallied double-digit attempts.

For Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, it's a reaffirmation defense can still win championships.

"I think it just proves to you that you can have a formula of playing really good defense and have a chance to win a lot of football games," Zimmer said, according to Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press. "Typically, when you're good defensively, you're going to stay in ball games. Then you have a chance to win them at the end."

The Vikings defense might not win a championship this year, but as one can see from the stat predictions above, it will likely be enough to move past these Eagles. Foles simply isn't at Wentz's level, and if the unit could shut down the New Orleans backfield, it shouldn't have any problems containing what the Eagles have to offer.

On the road, look for the Vikings to play their usual game offensively while the defense forces Foles to the air more often than he'd like.

Prediction: Vikings 30, Eagles 20

