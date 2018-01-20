Barcelona Deny Antoine Griezmann Agreement Amid Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Barcelona on Saturday issued a statement denying an agreement has been reached between the club and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Via their official website, Barcelona said the club "strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atletico Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club."

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jordan Seward of MailOnline), the Blaugrana will not reallocate the No. 7 jersey this term, even with Arda Turan's recent departure leaving it free and with Philippe Coutinho arriving in the January transfer window from Liverpool, as they want Griezmann to don it next season.

Seward noted new signing Coutinho is likely to get the No. 14 shirt that Javier Mascherano wears. The defender is said to be nearing a possible Camp Nou exit, with Hebei China Fortune the front-runners for his signature.

Here's a look at how some of the media in Spain have reported the story (via Sport Witness):

Per Seward, Griezmann's release clause will halve to €100 million (£88 million) in the summer, and Barcelona have shown in the past two transfer windows they are willing to pay that type of money in order to sign the best players available.

The deal to land Coutinho amounted to £142 million, while the transfer for Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele last summer may end up costing the Catalan giants £135.5 million.

With that in mind, Griezmann would arguably be a bargain, as he has been one of the best players in Spanish football for several years.

He's made tremendous progress under Atleti boss Diego Simeone, evolving from an inconsistent wide player into a perennial threat from central positions. Whether operating at the point of the attack or in support of another forward, the Frenchman can have a major impact on matches.

He's not been at his usual best this term, although some January reinforcements have appeared to spark Atletico's attack into life, as ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted:

If Barcelona were to move for Griezmann, it would be the third major attacking signing in the space of a year.

It's important the club is considering succession plans. After all, while Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez remain at the top of their games, both players are 30, and neither will be able to go on forever.

To add someone like Griezmann would be a smart move. The Frenchman is 26, a proven force in La Liga and is adept at playing anywhere across a front three.

It may be another costly acquisition, but as this footage from Sunday's showdown with Real Sociedad shows, Barcelona's two main attackers will be tough men to replace:

Griezmann may feel as though the time is right to move on in the summer. There's no doubt he's become a much better player in the Spanish capital, and while Atletico have challenged for major honours during the France international's time at the club, they have never quite been able to get over the line and win silverware.

Barcelona appear intent on ensuring they remain at the summit of Spanish football for years to come with the investments they have made recently. However, the club has been quick to clarify it is not close to agreeing a deal for Griezmann.