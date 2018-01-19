Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Pursuing DeAndre Jordan, Lou Williams Deals

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are pursuing a trade for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan ahead of the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Furthermore, Stein reported the Cavaliers have "registered trade interest" in Clippers guard Lou Williams and have included center Tristan Thompson and swingman J.R. Smith in "various trade proposals."

Sam Amick of USA Today reported a deal for Jordan is not expected to be completed in the near future.

Stein also confirmed the Cavaliers have looked at acquiring Sacramento Kings point guard George Hill to stabilize their backcourt.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania first reported Friday that Cleveland was "expressing interest" in a possible trade for Hill.

According to NBA.com's David Aldridge, the Cavaliers "definitely" inquired about Williams but noted "talks so far have stalled" because the Clippers have asked for the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick in return.

Aldridge also reported the Clippers and Williams—who is scheduled to become a free agent in July—remain engaged in discussions regarding a contract extension:

Williams, 31, is currently in the midst of a career year. Through his first 43 appearances with the Clippers, the microwave scorer extraordinaire is averaging 23.2 points on 45.0 percent shooting from the field and 41.2 percent from three.

As for Jordan, reports have long suggested the Cavaliers won't be able to acquire him without parting ways with the Nets pick.

On Jan. 6, the Plain Dealer's Terry Pluto wrote the Clippers "would strongly consider" moving the big man if the Cavaliers included the likely lottery selection but cautioned "the Cavs don't plan to trade that pick."

However, it would be hard to fault Cleveland if that stance has changed of late.

The Cavaliers are 3-8 over their past 11 games dating back to Christmas Day, and "several prominent players" acknowledged the team's fragile state when they "expressed doubt that the problems—an aging roster, defensively challenged personnel and a glut of redundant role players—could simply be worked out through patience and a chance to coalesce when fully healthy," according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

The Milwaukee Bucks are also reportedly "keenly interested" in acquiring Jordan, according to the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel, but they are no longer considered the front-runners to land him.

Jordan, 29, is in the final guaranteed year of his contract and owns a 15 percent trade kicker if dealt. He will be able to test free agency over the summer if he declines a $24.1 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign.