Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw Rumours

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reportedly said an emotional goodbye to team-mates at Manchester United as he prepares to leave for Arsenal, but Luke Shaw is set to be retained by the Red Devils.

Chris Wheeler of MailOnline reported the Armenian has "bid a tearful farewell" to his colleagues at Carrington, as agent Mino Raiola brokers a move to the Emirates Stadium. Mkhitaryan has lasted just 18 months at Old Trafford, but manager Jose Mourinho's desire to sign Alexis Sanchez has cut short the attacking midfielder's United career.

Per Wheeler, Mourinho said there is "nothing new" to share about any business being conducted with Arsenal but confirmed Mkhitaryan would not be in his squad to face Burnley.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

It is a sad end for the former Borussia Dortmund man but he could blossom under the guidance of Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Mourinho appeared to distrust the player after capturing him from the Bundesliga. However, Mkhitaryan is the type of talent Wenger admires.

As Sanchez swaps Premier League clubs, Mkhitaryan will be given a starting role at the Emirates, and he has the creativity to aid Alexandre Lacazette's quest for goals.

The Armenia international has started only 11 Premier League games this term but has provided five assists—suggesting he could become a very useful player for Arsenal.

Mourinho could now end his search for a new left-back after hailing the return to the starting XI of Luke Shaw.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Per Louis Sealey of Metro, Mourinho hinted he will not be strengthening at full-back after being linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose, Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon and Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney.

Speaking on Friday, Mourinho said:

"You like the transfer market, I can say that in this moment I don’t see many left-backs better than this Luke Shaw.

"He has played very well. He was already improving and playing well when I start playing him after that long spell without minutes.

"I remember the first time he was coming step by step, and now with a good run of matches and continuity, he is solid.

"Physically much better, mentally much stronger, tactically understanding the game much better and what we need in different phases and circumstances. I’m really happy."

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

It appeared the England international would not be given additional time to prove himself after an extended spell of injury and poor form, but Shaw deserves credit for winning new favour with his manager.

At his best, the player is one of the most dynamic left-backs in the league, and his renaissance could save United a substantial amount of money which can be used to tempt Sanchez.

The Red Devils have been poor in wide areas since the opening months of Mourinho's tenure, but Shaw might be about to solve a long-standing issue for the Portuguese coach.

The player was superb during his time at Southampton, and if he can produce the early performances he showed under former boss Louis van Gaal—United fans will once again be purring at his potential.