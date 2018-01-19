Stanford LB Ryan Beecher Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2018

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 06: Aerial view of the Pac-12 logo painted on the field before the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Stadium on October 6, 2012 in Palo Alto, California. The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Arizona Wildcats 54-48 in overtime. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Stanford linebacker Ryan Beecher announced on Friday that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma last month.

"In December, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma," Beecher wrote on Twitter. "I am receiving treatments while attending classes at Stanford. I look forward to making a full and healthy recovery. With the help and support of my family, friends and teammates, I remain inspired to once again contribute to the Cardinal football team."

A California native, Beecher was a walk-on at Stanford in 2015 after graduating from San Joaquin Memorial High School. 

"As soon as I got accepted to Stanford, it is where I was going," Beecher told Andy Drukarev of Cardinals Sports Report as he began his college career. "The walk-on spot at Stanford is something I have wanted ever since the idea of a walk-on was introduced to me."

Beecher just finished his junior season for Cardinal football team. He appeared in 13 games in 2017, recording three total tackles. 

Related

    Sirmon Joins Cal Staff on Same Day He Resigned

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Sirmon Joins Cal Staff on Same Day He Resigned

    California Golden Blogs
    via California Golden Blogs

    Transfer Rule Changes Could Cause Ripple Effect

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Transfer Rule Changes Could Cause Ripple Effect

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Teams That Could Regress the Most in 2018

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Teams That Could Regress the Most in 2018

    Brian Pedersen
    via Bleacher Report

    Sirmon Steps Down as Petrino's DC at Louisville

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Sirmon Steps Down as Petrino's DC at Louisville

    John Taylor
    via CollegeFootballTalk