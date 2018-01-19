PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Edinson Cavani and Lassana Diarra

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani, while Unai Emery's team are said to be closing in on a deal for free agent Lassana Diarra.

The Serie A champions have not begun negotiations with PSG for the Uruguayan but are hoping recent tension at the club involving Cavani may help facilitate a move, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t MailOnline's Sam McEvoy).

The 30-year-old was late returning to the club after the winter break and has also clashed with Neymar twice this season over penalty-taking duties.

Tension between the two players appeared to rise again during the club's 8-0 win over Dijon. Cavani was brought down late on in the match, winning a penalty, which if he had converted would have made him the club's all-time top scorer.

However, Neymar opted to take the kick instead and the Brazilian's actions spoke volumes, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Supporters made their feelings known to Neymar by booing, despite the Brazilian having scored four goals in the 8-0 win:

Per Johnson, the issue between the two players needs to be resolved:

There's no denying Neymar has been absolutely brilliant since moving from Barcelona to PSG this season, as is underlined by his 15 goals and 11 assists in 15 Ligue 1 outings. However, there is a suggestion he is not a team player and his decision to take the penalty against Dijon strengthens that suspicion.

Cavani is PSG's top scorer this season with 26 goals, and is popular among supporters, but it's easy to imagine him becoming open to a move away after frustration at having to defer to Neymar.

Meanwhile, PSG have convinced Diarra to join in January as they seek cover for Thiago Motta, per Johnson.

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

The 32-year-old has been a free agent since having a contract with Al Jazira rescinded before Christmas and will sign with the Ligue 1 side shortly.

Motta turned 35 in August and has struggled with injury which has limited him to just nine Ligue 1 starts. The move for Diarra is a little surprising as the midfielder has enjoyed a curious career playing for top clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid as well as spells at lesser-known teams as Portsmouth, Anzhi Makhachkala and Lokomotiv Moscow.

However, as a free agent he does not represent too much of a gamble for PSG, although he's clearly not a long-term option and the club may still be on the lookout for another defensive midfielder.