D'Angelo Russell Cleared to Return from Knee Injury vs. Heat

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2018

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell shoots a foul shot against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter of NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Chris Nicoll)
Chris Nicoll/Associated Press

After missing 31 games with a knee injury, D'Angelo Russell will return to the Brooklyn Nets for Friday's game against the Miami Heat

Per Anthony Puccio of SB Nation, Russell is available for the Nets.   

Puccio added that Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson didn't specifically mention a minutes restriction for Russell, but did talk about “integrating” the point guard back into things. 

Russell underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after leaving the Nets' 114-106 loss against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 11 in the fourth quarter. 

Drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015, Russell was traded to the Nets last June. The 21-year-old was having a breakout season before his knee injury, averaging 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. 

The Nets enter Friday's game with a 16-29 record, four wins away from matching their total from the 2016-17 season. 

Related

    Report: Hornets Open to Trading Kemba

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Hornets Open to Trading Kemba

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Official Dunk Contest Wish List

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Official Dunk Contest Wish List

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the NBA Suddenly Has No Chill

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Why the NBA Suddenly Has No Chill

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Power Rankings 📈

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Updated NBA Power Rankings 📈

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report