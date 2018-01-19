WWE Raw 25: Updated List of Legends Scheduled to Appear

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw will see how many icons and big names it can stuff into three hours of airtime to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Monday.

Raw is set to commemorate a quarter century of programming, and WWE is making sure this occasion is massive. The show will broadcast from both the Barclays Center and Raw's original home base of Manhattan Center in New York City. The hype level has been akin to that of a pay-per-view.

And the company will welcome enough Hall of Famers to fill the wing of a museum.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be back on the show he was long the centerpiece of. Chris Jericho will make his first WWE appearance after competing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom earlier in January. The all-star lineup will also include seven-time women's champion Trish Stratus.

To further the big-night feel, a pre-show will air before Monday's anniversary show.

WWE announced Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga and Sam Roberts will all be on the panel for the program which will begin at 7 p.m. ET on various platforms including the WWE Network and Facebook, an hour before Raw kicks off on USA Network.

As for Raw 25 itself, the guest list is as follows, per WWE.com:

Announcers, Managers, etc.

Brother Love

Eric Bischoff

Harvey Wippleman

Howard Finkel

Jerry Lawler

Jim Ross

Jonathan Coachman

John "Bradshaw" Layfield

John Laurinaitis

Lilian Garcia

Teddy Long

Terri Runnels

Credit: WWE.com

Legends, Returning Superstars

The Bella Twins

Boogeyman

The Brooklyn Brawler

Chris Jericho

Christian

D-Generation X

The Dudley Boyz

The Godfather

Jacqueline

Kelly Kelly

Maria Kanellis

Michelle McCool

Montel Vontavious Porter

Porter The New Age Outlaws

Ric Flair

Ron Simmons

Scott Hall

"Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase

Ted Torrie Wilson

Trish Stratus

Undertaker

William Regal

As exhaustive as that lineup seems, two major names aren't included.

Former WWE champ Kevin Nash won't be able to join his fellow Clique members. The Hall of Famer tweeted that he is recovering from knee surgery and won't make it to the show:

Hulk Hogan apparently remains banned from all things WWE. A leaked racially charged rant led to him earning a place on the company's blacklist in 2015. That situation has not changed.

"At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision," the company said in a statement to the Associated Press about Hogan's potential appearance at Raw 25.

As to what all the legends might be up to on Raw, one would have to assume The Revival will get a violent visit from a familiar face or two. The hard-hitting tag team claimed that despite whoever showed up at Raw 25, this was their universe:

That smells like a past-meets-the-present scene is on the way where The Revival have to eat their words.

In addition, JBL and Simmons being in the same building means we could get an Acolytes Protection Agency reunion. Brother Love and Undertaker could reform their old alliance for the night, too.

There is sure to also be a showdown of some sort between stars such as Stratus and the current Raw women's champ and narcissist Alexa Bliss.

Juggling the robust set of guests and the current roster while also building toward the Royal Rumble will be quite the challenge.