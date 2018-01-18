Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Interested in Shock Peter Crouch Move

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly interested in making a shock move for Stoke City striker Peter Crouch before the January transfer window closes.

The Blues are keen to bring in a back-up to Alvaro Morata and have inquired as to the 36-year-old's availability, according to Sam Wallace at The Telegraph.

Chelsea have turned their attentions to Crouch after another target, West Ham United's Andy Carroll, was ruled out of action for a month with an ankle problem.

That appears to have scuppered any chance of a move to Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea are now considering bringing in Crouch on loan until the end of the season.

Stoke confirmed back in November that Crouch had signed a one-year deal that would keep him at the club until summer 2019:

But Chelsea's interest in the former Liverpool man is an odd one, considering he will turn 37 at the end of January and has not impressed in a struggling Stoke team.

The Potters are in the relegation zone—a point from safety—and Crouch has managed just four goals and two assists in all competitions this season.

TV presenter Will Gavin said this was the funniest transfer rumour he had ever heard:

Meanwhile, Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News said it was strange:

Crouch is heading toward the end of his career and is widely considered to be past his best, making a transfer to Premier League champions Chelsea seem unlikely at best.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte appears to be desperate to bring in a target-man, but Crouch is some distance from being an elite striker who fits a club of Chelsea's standing.

There does seem little doubt Chelsea are in need of attacking reinforcements, with the club having struggled for goals. The Blues have just one goal in their last four outings in all competitions.

First choice Morata has seen the goals dry up and has just one in his last six outings. ESPN FC's James Tyler said the striker is really struggling for confidence:

Chelsea do have Michy Batshuayi, but he does not appear to have convinced Conte of his quality. He is also wanted by La Liga side Sevilla, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

Meanwhile, Stoke have denied they have received an approach from Chelsea, per Sky Sports.

Chelsea's search for a back-up striker appears chaotic at best, and a move for Crouch suggests a lack of clear planning with regards the club's transfer activities.