John Cena and Stars Most Likely to Steal the Show at 2018 WWE Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE.com

The 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will officially kick off the Road to WrestleMania 34 and everyone a part of the event will be looking to put their best foot forward.

If history has taught us anything, it's that a strong showing at the Royal Rumble can certainly affect one's WrestleMania plans and where they might ultimately end up on the card. The Rumble typically sets the stage for WWE's Show of Shows and tends to be the most important night of the year for Superstars.

The Rumble matches themselves featuring 60 of Raw and SmackDown Live's finest Superstars are always an exciting tradition, but the rest of the Rumble show this year is equally stacked with star power. Several championships will be up for grabs, including the WWE and Universal titles where the current champions AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar are at a distinct disadvantage in their respective matchups.

When all is said and done, the 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble could go down in history as one of the most memorable. In order for that to happen, everyone in action at the event must perform exceptionally well.

However, only an elite few will stand above the rest and claim that they stole the show at the Royal Rumble. Based off their Rumble track records and overall abilities to deliver the goods when it matters most, these are the stars most likely to have the greatest outings of the evening.