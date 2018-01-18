Bayern Munich Transfer News: Latest Rumours on James Rodriguez and Arjen Robben

TF-Images/Getty Images

James Rodriguez has said he is "only thinking about Bayern Munich," when asked about a potential return to Real Madrid, while Arjen Robben's father has said there is interest in the winger from other clubs.

James joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid last summer, but the Bavarian giants have an option to buy the Colombian at the end of that period for €42 million.

Per El Chiringuito (h/t AS), the 26-year-old has been asked about his future and, in particular, about returning to the Santiago Bernabeu:

"Right now I am only thinking about Bayern Munich – I’m very happy here and no one knows what might happen in the future. To be honest with you, I don’t know anything – I’m only concerned with Bayern because that is what matters to me right at this moment. Sure, it doesn’t depend entirely on me. I have bosses too – and as always, it will be those in charge who will have the final say."

James has made 13 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring three goals and contributing four assists. Bayern Munich are top of the table by 13 points from RB Leipzig and are favourites to retain their Bundesliga title.

Opta showed how impressive their form has been:

In stark contrast, Real Madrid are enduring a difficult season and look set to relinquish their league title. Zinedine Zidane's side are way off the pace in La Liga, having fallen 19 points behind leaders Barcelona.

The club have struggled in attack this season, and have missed the creativity and goals of both James and Alvaro Morata, who was sold to Chelsea last summer.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan showed how both men played key roles for Los Blancos:

James struggled initially at Bayern Munich but has started to shine for Jupp Heynckes' side, and should he continue to flourish, the German giants could certainly look to make the move permanent.

One player whose future at the club is not certain is Robben, who is out of contract in the summer and yet to discuss a new deal according to the Dutchman.

Per Kicker (h/t AS) he said: "There have been no talks with the club yet. But I am relaxed about it. The most important thing is to stay healthy, focus on the sporting situation and play my games."

Robben's father, Hans, has also said there has been interest from elsewhere. He added: "We're calmly waiting for the situation to develop. Bayern will come to us sooner or later, there is no deadline. Still we wish to have clarity in the near future. There are some requests for Arjen."

The winger will turn 34 later in January and said back in November that "it may be over after this season, something new may come or I'll play three more years at Bayern," per Goal.

The Dutchman has three goals and one assist in 12 Bundesliga outings for Bayern but does not appear to be considering retirement. However, his future may also depend on who is the next manager of the club, with Heynckes set to leave in the summer, chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said, per ESPN FC.

Robben has won league titles with PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid as well as Bayern and also lifted the Champions League with the German side.

While he's approaching the end of his career and does not quite have the same pace, he remains an incredibly gifted and skilful winger, capable of scoring goals.

His huge experience also means that, should Bayern not offer him a new contract, he would surely have little trouble finding a new club, particularly as a free agent.