Report: LaVar Ball Files Trademark for Junior Basketball Association

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball addresses a press conference in Prienai, Lithuania, where his sons LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball will play for the Vytautas club on January 5, 2018. Basketball-crazed Lithuania welcomed LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, the two youngest sons of flamboyant Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball who recently made headlines due to a feud with US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Petras Malukas (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images)
PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaVar Ball has taken the next step toward starting his own semi-pro basketball league by reportedly filing a trademark for the Junior Basketball Association. 

Per TMZ Sports, Ball filed trademark documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Junior Basketball Association and JBA.

Ball told ESPN's Darren Rovell last month his plan to start a professional basketball league for top prospects who graduated from high school but don't want to go to college. 

"Getting these players is going to be easy," Ball said. "This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts; and we're going to pay them, because someone has to pay these kids."

Rovell noted Ball intends to finance the league through the Big Baller Brand, with 10 teams featuring 80 players being paid $3,000-10,000 per month, depending on their talent level and star power. 

The league doesn't currently have venues rented to play the games, nor have any players committed to joining. 

TMZ added Ball hopes to launch the Junior Basketball Association at some point this summer, though it could be months before his application is approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

