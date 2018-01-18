Arsenal Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Talk Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumours

Arsenal Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Talk Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang RumoursJanuary 18, 2018
Borussia Dortmund have responded to rumours that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join Arsenal in the January transfer window.
Manager Arsene Wenger has been asked about the possibility of Aubameyang joining and said he would fit in at Arsenal, per the Evening Standard's James Olley:
James Olley @JamesOlley
Wenger on Malcom: "I don't think that will happen [in January]." More cagey on Aubameyang, although he adds "nothing else is close". Adds Aubameyang could fit in well at Arsenal.2018-1-18 08:58:00
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has responded to Arsene Wenger's comments, per Marcus Christenson at the Guardian.
He said: "We think it is a lack of respect when you get involved with players who are playing for another team. There is no contact with Arsenal. We can only assume that Arsene Wenger has enough to think about when it comes to the performances of his own players."
Football.London's Charles Watts said it was an odd response by Zorc:
Charles Watts @charles_watts
Strange reaction from Dortmund re Aubameyang considering Wenger basically said he didn't want to talk about him publicly.2018-1-18 13:07:30
Zorc has also confirmed that Aubameyang has been left out of the Dortmund squad for Friday's Bundesliga clash at Hertha Berlin, per James Benge at the Evening Standard:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirms Arsenal target Aubameyang is not in squad for Hertha Berlin "We felt that he is not at 100% with his mind focused. We'll see if this will help him. It's a difficult situation."2018-1-18 17:13:46
The decision to omit Aubameyang will only increase speculation over his future, and it does appear a move to Arsenal could be on, with the Gunners looking for a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.
Wenger has said the Chilean is likely to move to Manchester United soon, per Cross:
John Cross @johncrossmirror
Wenger says Sanchez “could happen or it couldn’t happen. If it doesn’t happen he could play on Sat. I’ve worked on transfers for 30 years, it’s likely to happen but these things never guaranteed”2018-1-18 08:55:36
Aubameyang would certainly bring goals to Arsenal and would help make up for the loss of the talismanic Sanchez. The Gabon international has 13 goals and three assists in 15 Bundesliga outings this season.
Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague has said talks between the two clubs will continue but Arsenal may have to spend big to land the striker:
Guillem Balague @GuillemBalague
He has not travelled with the squad... tomorrow more meetings between clubs. He is happy to go. Arsenal expect Dortmund to value him around the €60m figure https://t.co/WZ2m1KbpK82018-1-18 17:26:22
Dortmund are unlikely to want to sell one of their key players midway through the season, even if he has become unsettled.
The club have already proved to be tough negotiators, having sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona last summer for €105 million (£92.5 million) plus add-ons.
Aubameyang would represent a fine signing for Arsenal, and he seems keen to join. However, Dortmund are clearly unimpressed with Wenger's comments, which may not help negotiations.