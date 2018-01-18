Arsenal Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Talk Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have responded to rumours that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Manager Arsene Wenger has been asked about the possibility of Aubameyang joining and said he would fit in at Arsenal, per the Evening Standard's James Olley:

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has responded to Arsene Wenger's comments, per Marcus Christenson at the Guardian.

He said: "We think it is a lack of respect when you get involved with players who are playing for another team. There is no contact with Arsenal. We can only assume that Arsene Wenger has enough to think about when it comes to the performances of his own players."

Football.London's Charles Watts said it was an odd response by Zorc:

Zorc has also confirmed that Aubameyang has been left out of the Dortmund squad for Friday's Bundesliga clash at Hertha Berlin, per James Benge at the Evening Standard:

The decision to omit Aubameyang will only increase speculation over his future, and it does appear a move to Arsenal could be on, with the Gunners looking for a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger has said the Chilean is likely to move to Manchester United soon, per Cross:

Aubameyang would certainly bring goals to Arsenal and would help make up for the loss of the talismanic Sanchez. The Gabon international has 13 goals and three assists in 15 Bundesliga outings this season.

Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague has said talks between the two clubs will continue but Arsenal may have to spend big to land the striker:

Dortmund are unlikely to want to sell one of their key players midway through the season, even if he has become unsettled.

The club have already proved to be tough negotiators, having sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona last summer for €105 million (£92.5 million) plus add-ons.

Aubameyang would represent a fine signing for Arsenal, and he seems keen to join. However, Dortmund are clearly unimpressed with Wenger's comments, which may not help negotiations.