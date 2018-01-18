McKayla Maroney Statement on Abuse Read at Larry Nassar's Sentencing

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

A statement from Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney was read during the four-day sentencing hearing of former USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar for sexual abuse against minors.

Per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, one part of the statement, given on the hearing's third day, read, "From the outside looking in, it's an amazing story. I did it. I made it. But not without a price."

Alexandra Ilitch of WLNS in Lansing, Michigan, provided another excerpt: "[Nassar] abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that will never go away."

Maroney was one of several high-profile gymnasts, along with Fierce Five teammates Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, to say publicly that Nassar sexually abused them.

According to the Wall Street Journal (h/t ESPN.com), Maroney signed a confidentiality agreement in 2016 with USA Gymnastics that would have prevented her from speaking publicly about Nassar.

Maroney reportedly received $1.25 million for signing it, but breaking the agreement carried a $100,000 fine.

On Wednesday, USA Gymnastics released a statement encouraging Maroney to speak at the sentencing and saying it would waive any potential fine.

Model Chrissy Teigen offered to pay the fine for Maroney if USAG refused to waive it.

Per Kellie Rowe of Fox 2 Detroit, 105 women are expected to testify against Nassar in total.

Nassar requested Thursday that the testimony stop, writing, "I'm very concerned about my ability to be able to face witnesses the next four days, mentally."

In response, the judge said, "Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense and ruining their lives," according to Rowe.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 16, and he is already serving 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.