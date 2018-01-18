Adam Butler on Jalen Ramsey's Super Bowl Guarantee: 'Back It Up'

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

New England Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler said Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey made a "bold statement" by declaring the Jags would win the Super Bowl before they even faced the Pats in Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com passed along comments Butler made about the hot-button topic Wednesday.

"If you're going to make a statement like that, you better be able to back it up," he said.

Ramsey made his declaration to Jaguars fans Sunday during an event at EverBank Field following the team's upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round, per Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated.

"I ain't got too much to say, but y'all make sure you bring that same energy out here next week and the week after," he said. "We're going to the Super Bowl and we're going to win that b---h."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady praised the second-year cornerback during a radio interview with WEEI's Kirk & Callahan, but he noted he wasn't interested in a war of words:

"I think what I have learned for a long time is it's how you play, it's not what you say. Everyone has different ways of handling things—players do, coaches do. We do what works for us, other players do what works for them. The game is going to be decided by who plays the best, not who hypes the best or speaks the best. He's a really good player. I have watched a ton of film on him. He has a lot of strengths. He's obviously very confident. That is reflected in how he plays. I am more concerned about how he plays opposed to what he says."

Ramsey will need to play a crucial role if the Jaguars are going to shock another AFC superpower this weekend.

The 23-year-old Florida State product was ranked as the No. 2 corner in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. His success locking down opponents' top wide receivers was vital, and resulted in Jacksonville being the league leader in passing yards allowed.

He'll likely be matched up with the Pats' Brandin Cooks throughout much of Sunday's game as the Jags try to limit New England's second-ranked passing attack.

Per OddsShark, the oddsmakers aren't quite as confident in Jacksonville as Ramsey. The Jaguars are listed as 8.5-point underdogs in Sunday's contest.