Neymar Booed by PSG Crowd for Refusing Edinson Cavani Record-Breaking PK Attempt

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Neymar was reportedly subject to boos from his own fans despite playing a starring role in Paris Saint-Germain's 8-0 win over Dijon in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian scored four times, with his quartet of goals completed by a penalty seven minutes from time. Neymar's decision to take the spot-kick angered the PSG faithful because of what it meant for fellow striker Edinson Cavani, according to Get French Football News:

The reaction of the crowd is said to have left Neymar irked, per BT Sport's Julien Laurens:

In fairness, Neymar may have felt he deserved to take the penalty, since he'd already contributed a lot to a thrilling night, with OptaJean detailing how the prolific No. 10 produced a first:

Yet it was also an historic evening for Cavani, who had scored Les Parisiens' opener. In the process, the Uruguay international equalled the scoring mark of one of the club's more illustrious strikers:

Obviously, a late penalty would have represented a golden opportunity for Cavani to get the record all to himself. This isn't the first time tension between Cavani and Neymar has been apparent since the latter sealed a world-record transfer to the French capital from Barcelona in the summer.

Penalty chores also caused friction during a win over Troyes back in November, per MailOnline's Glen Williams. Cavani insisted on taking a penalty he had won, despite Neymar's protests.

In September, French publication L'Equipe (h/t Daniel Matthews of MailOnline) detailed how the pair had rowed over penalty-taking during and after a game against Lyon. To his credit, Neymar brought the previous spat to an end with an apology to the squad, perL'Equipe (h/t AS).

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

However, this latest controversy only adds to the contention seemingly surrounding PSG's marquee forward. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, according to Marca (h/t Sport's Albert Gracia).

The idea of Neymar leaving Ligue 1 so soon would seem fanciful to say the least. Yet each run-in with his team-mates and supporters will only strengthen the idea the 25-year-old won't be a PSG player for long.