NFC Championship Game 2018: Winner, Score Predictions for Vikings vs. Eagles

Brad Penner/Associated Press

While the NFC's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds' advancement to the NFC Championship Game might seem like an expected turn of events, few people in NFL circles would have pegged the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings as the two teams that would be representing the conference back in the preseason.

But on the dawn of championship weekend, here we are. The Eagles, finishing the regular season with a 13-3 record, advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2008. The 13-3 Vikings, meanwhile, last appeared in the season's penultimate game in 2009.

By late Sunday night, one of these teams will be advancing to Super Bowl LII. And if it's the Vikings, they can basically walk right out their front doors to U.S. Bank Stadium Feb. 4, an astronomical advantage the likes of which the league has never seen.

Let's take a closer look at how these NFC powerhouses match up in the conference championship game and all the information you need to know to catch the game.

NFC Championship Game: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

No. 2 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles Winner, Score Predictions

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The prevailing storyline leading up to this clash between NFC titans is the two backup quarterbacks, inexperienced on the big stage but carrying their teams into the postseason. The two passers have three playoff starts between them.

And while there's no doubt Minnesota's Case Keenum and Philadelphia's Nick Foles could make or break their respective teams' playoff chances Sunday, there's so much more to factor into the outcome of this game.

For starters, let's look at the ground game.

Philadelphia's midseason trade acquisition, former Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, never got going during the regular season with Philadelphia, putting up 58 yards per game on average. He did have a spike in production against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, with 91 yards, but that's owed to running the ball with a huge lead, as the Eagles destroyed the Cowboys 37-9.

Ajayi's only trip to the end zone during his Philadelphia tenure came in his first action in Week 9. Things didn't improve much in the postseason, when he disappeared for a time during the Eagles' divisional-round bout with the Atlanta Falcons, even though he was averaging 6.3 yards per carry in the first half.

The former Dolphin isn't the Eagles' only rushing weapon. He may have done most of the heavy lifting against the Falcons, but LeGarrette Blount found the end zone.

Still, when it comes to running back tandems, Minnesota has the Eagles beat. The Vikings have enjoyed rotating Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon in the backfield, with the two respectively amassing 842 yards and 570 yards during the regular season.

Murray found most of the end-zone glory in the regular season, with eight touchdowns. McKinnon added three. But it was McKinnon who got the Vikings on the board early against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.

The key to success for both these teams, however, has nothing to do with the offensive side of the ball. It was the Eagles' stout defense that earned them the win over the Falcons in the divisional round, holding the Atlanta offense to just 10 points.

Minnesota's defense is nothing to sneeze at, the fact it allowed the Saints to drop 24 points on it in the divisional round notwithstanding. The Vikings unit was the NFL's top dog in the regular season in both yards allowed (275.9 per game) and points per game (15.8).

Even though Foles didn't struggle against the Falcons, he will have his hands full with Minnesota's defense. And that's what will decide this one.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Eagles 20