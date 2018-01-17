Espanyol Shock Barcelona in 1-0 Upset at Leg 1 of 2018 Copa Del Rey

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Oscar Melendo scored a late winner as Espanyol shocked La Liga leaders Barcelona 1-0 in the first leg of the 2018 Copa del Rey quarter-final at the RCDE Stadium on Wednesday.

Melendo's goal two minutes from time came after Lionel Messi saw a penalty saved for the holders. Messi and Barca now have a lot to do when the second instalment of this Catalan derby takes place on Thursday, January 25.

Both teams started with matching 4-5-1 formations, with Messi playing a lone role up top for the holders, who also gave a start to 20-year-old midfielder Carles Alena.

Meanwhile, Espanyol left forward Leo Baptistao on the bench and asked Gerard Moreno to lead the line by himself.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barca just about edged a goalless first half, with Messi proving a creative force. The gifted No. 10 played through midfield runner Paulinho, but the Brazilian shot wide 15 minutes before the break.

Denis Suarez went close in the penultimate minute of the half when the playmaker shot narrowly wide after being played in by Alena.

Espanyol defended well, but OptaJose detailed how the hosts were struggling to contain an in-form Messi:

The hosts wisely introduced Baptistao after the restart, and his pace offered a threat on the break. Yet the threat was kept under wraps thanks to Barcelona's continued dominance of possession, even after Ivan Rakitic replaced an injured Paulinho.

Barca did win a penalty just after the hour mark when Esteban Granero tripped Sergi Roberto in the box. Messi stepped up to the spot, but Diego Lopez made the save.

Lopez has made a habit of frustrating Messi:

Esapnyol did create one excellent chance on 66 minutes when Granero picked out David Lopez whose header was well saved by Jasper Cillessen. The Netherlands international stopper was in fine form as Espanyol increased the pressure late on.

Cillessen couldn't do anything about Melendo's low shot two minutes from time, though. The midfielder was picked out by a smart pass from raiding right-back Marc Navarro.

ESPN's Samuel Marsden pointed out how Espanyol were on the verge of snapping another winning run:

So it proved as the holders were left to count the cost of Messi's missed spot-kick. The holders have the attacking quality to turn things around in the second leg but will need to play a lot better after being frustrated by their local rivals.