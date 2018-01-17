FA Cup 2018 Results: Qualified Teams, Updated Schedule After 3rd-Round Replay

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty in a shootout to see Chelsea past Championship side Norwich City and into the fourth round of the 2018 FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Chelsea had been pushed into a replay by the Canaries and still needed penalties after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. The night also saw League One outfit Wigan Athletic thrash Premier League representatives Bournemouth, while Swansea City beat Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers

Here are the results for Wednesday's replays:

Swansea City 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wigan Athletic 3-0 Bournemouth

Chelsea 1-1 Norwich City (Chelsea won 5-3 on penalties)

Here's the updated schedule for Round 4, per the competition's official website:

Friday, January 26

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET.

Yeovil Town vs. Manchester United, 7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m. ET.

Saturday, January 27

Peterborough United vs. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET.

United vs. Leicester City, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET. Huddersfield Town vs. Birmingham City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

Notts County vs. Swansea City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

County vs. Swansea City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Coventry City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

Millwall vs. Rochdale , 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

vs. , 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. Southampton vs. Watford , 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. Wigan vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

Sheffield United vs. Preston North End, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET.

Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET.

Sunday, January 28

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET.

Cardiff City vs. Manchester City, 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET.

Chelsea lacked the final ball too often during a goalless first half against the Canaries at Stamford Bridge. It didn't help striker Michy Batshuayi struggled to stay onside.

However, the Belgium international was celebrating when he finished smartly after racing clear to meet a pass from Kenedy. It meant a rare distinction for Batshuayi, per OptaJoe:

Batshuayi's finish also ended a prolonged scoring drought for last season's beaten finalists, a barren run detailed by WhoScored.com:

The assist from Kenedy was merely the flourish for what was a bright and inventive performance from the off. He raided the flank with pace, tied markers in knots with his skill and created chances with a typical flair.

Chelsea appeared to be edging into the next round until Jamal Lewis' powerful header drew Norwich level in the 93rd minute.

There was controversy during the extra period, when Willian was felled in the box, but no penalty was given, even after the intervention of VAR. BBC Match of the Day's Alan Shearer had this to say about the trialled review system:

Chelsea were also left to rue Pedro being sent off for a second bookable offence. The 10 men became nine when Alvaro Morata was sent off after reacting angrily following a booking for diving.

It was left to Hazard to be Chelsea's hero, with his conversion the pivotal spot-kick thanks to Willy Caballero saving from Nelson Oliveira earlier.

Jordan Ayew had Swansea ahead against Premier League hopefuls Wolves. The Championship leaders were level in the second half after substitute Diogo Jota found the net.

Sadly for Wolves, they couldn't hold the lead, as Wilfried Bony put Swansea back in front less than three minutes later. The big striker prodded in from close range.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

It was hard to tell Wigan played in League One compared to Bournemouth's Premier League status, based on how easily the Latics tore through the Cherries at the DW Stadium. Goals from Sam Morsy, Dan Burn and Callum Elder were enough to send 2013's winners through.

OptaJoe noted how a win over Bournemouth is a great omen for Wigan:

The Latics could be set for another memorable cup run, having also reached the semi-final in 2014. However, Chelsea will be the most relieved to still be in the draw after being given an almighty scare by lower-league opposition.