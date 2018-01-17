Bulls Trade Rumors: Jerian Grant on the Block with Nikola Mirotic

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Despite their success over the past month, the Chicago Bulls are looking to trade away assets like Jerian Grant and Nikola Mirotic.

Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Mirotic is already on the trade block and the Bulls have "gauged interest" from teams around the NBA for Grant.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday that Mirotic is a candidate to be dealt, and the veteran forward is letting his representatives handle all trade discussions with the Bulls.

Zach LaVine's return on Saturday has given the Bulls additional guard depth, making Grant an expendable piece if they can find a trade partner for the 25-year-old.

Mirotic, who signed a one-year contract with the Bulls in September that also includes a team option for 2018-19, missed the first 23 games this season after an altercation with teammate Bobby Portis during a practice in October left him with a concussion and maxillary fractures.

Since starting the season 3-20, the Bulls have won 14 of their last 21 games. They are still 10 games under .500 and six games behind the Detroit Pistons for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.